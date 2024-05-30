Storm outreach center open in Franklin County

May 29—BROOKVILLE — The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Small Business Administration are co-hosting a disaster outreach center for residents of Franklin County who were impacted by recent storms.

A Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) is a specific location where residents who suffered damage from storms can ask questions related to their recovery and receive one-on-one assistance connecting with relevant resources.

The center opened at noon Wednesday at the Brookville Library, 919 Main Street, Brookville. Hours at the DLOC are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The center will remain open as needed but closed on Sundays.

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb previously issued a disaster declaration for Franklin County, and that declaration was conferred by U.S. SBA. For those impacted residents who may not qualify for SBA assistance, IDHS staff will be on hand to discuss potential assistance from the Indiana State Disaster Relief Fund and to connect them with additional assistance and resources from Indiana Voluntary Organizations in Disaster (VOAD). Anyone deemed ineligible for assistance from the U.S. SBA should meet with IDHS staff on site or reach out at sdrf@dhs.in.gov.

For more information on services offered by SBA, visit SBA.gov. Information about the State Disaster Relief Fund can be found on the IDHS website. — Information provided