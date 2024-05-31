Here are the storm names for the 2024 hurricane season, NOAA's hurricane season outlook

It may be hard to believe it's already that time of year, but the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season begins this week, on June 1.

And most forecasts are expecting one of the busiest hurricane seasons yet. The National Hurricane Center, AccuWeather and Colorado State University released their first predictions before the official start of the season on June 1.

These early predictions indicate an active season, due to the combination of La Niña and record warm water temperatures in the Atlantic basin, which includes the northern Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

Here's when the Atlantic hurricane season is, what the 2024 hurricane and storm names are, when and why hurricane names are retired and the 2024 hurricane season outlook.

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The National Hurricane Center started issuing daily tropical outlooks on conditions in the Atlantic basin on May 15.

Tropical cyclone names for 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

Names for tropical cyclones are maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization.

Lists of names rotate every six years. A name is retired only if a storm is "so deadly or costly that the future use of its name for a different storm would be inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity," according to NOAA.

At an annual meeting of the international committee of the World Meteorological Organization, the offending name may be stricken from the list and another name is then selected to replace it.

Here are the names for 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

Names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season were last used in 2018 and will be used again in 2030 unless any are retired and replaced by the WMO.

Here are the 2024 hurricane names:

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

Eastern North Pacific hurricane names for 2024

Aletta

Bud

Carlotta

Daniel

Emilia

Fabio

Gilma

Hector

Ileana

John

Kristy

Lane

Miriam

Norman

Olivia

Paul

Rosa

Sergio

Tara

Vicente

Willa

Xavier

Yolanda

Zeke

Will 2024 be an active hurricane season?

In February, AccuWeather started "sounding alarm bells for a supercharged season in 2024 with a risk for many storms," said Jon Porter, AccuWeather chief meteorologist.

The combination of a building La Niña and historically warm water will lay the groundwork for a blockbuster season, AccuWeather said.

La Niña typically leads to more tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic due to less wind shear. Wind shear helps tear apart developing storms, so less wind shear means conditions are better for storms to develop and strengthen.

Adding to forecasters' concerns are the record high water temperatures, which help fuel tropical cyclones.

Forecast from ECMWF calls for a very busy Atlantic #hurricane season through September, with ensemble average of ~17 named storms, ~9 hurricanes and ACE of 170% of normal. Warm Atlantic and cool neutral/#LaNina likely primary contributors. ECMWF forecast only extends thru Sept. pic.twitter.com/ir5iFXQx7v — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) March 5, 2024

In early March, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts was predicting a "very busy" Atlantic hurricane season through September — two months short of the entire season — with about 17 named storms and nine hurricanes, according to a tweet from Philip Klotzbach, meteorologist at Colorado State University specializing in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts.

It should be noted that it's only February, and a lot can change between now and when the Atlantic hurricane season really ramps up (typically in early to mid August). — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) February 8, 2024

While NOAA has increased the chances of La Niña during the peak of hurricane season to 74%, "a lot can change," Klotzbach said.

What is the average number of hurricanes in a hurricane season?

Based on averages from 1991 to 2020, an average Atlantic hurricane season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes, which are Category, 3, 4, or 5 storms, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The first named storm typically forms in mid to late June, the first hurricane tends to form in early to mid-August, and the first major hurricane forms in late August or early September.

How many hurricanes hit Florida in 2023?

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season was the fourth busiest season since 1950, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

The season was "characterized by record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures and a strong El Niño," according to NOAA. El Niño typically helps prevent tropical cyclones from developing.

Seven storms were hurricanes and three intensified to major hurricanes. Hurricane Idalia was the only hurricane that made landfall in the U.S. The Category 3 storm came ashore Aug. 30 near Keaton Beach, in Florida's Big Bend region, NOAA reported.

What are the 2025 hurricane names?

Here are the names for next year's hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC):

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

