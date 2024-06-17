A storm may be forming. Here's how much rain may be headed to Corpus Christi.

What may eventually become the first named storm of the season could drive as much as eight- to 10 inches of rain into Corpus Christi within a period of days week, according to forecasts – a volume that could easily lead to flooding, depending on how fast the precipitation falls and where.

As of Monday morning, there was a 70% chance of a tropical depression or a tropical storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico within the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center in a report noting that “a broad area of low pressure is forming over the Bay of Campeche.”

Accuweather meteorologists, in a news release Monday morning, predicted that should a storm ultimately develop, it would enter around the U.S.-Mexico border area.

Although its potential formation and landfall is predicted to be south of Corpus Christi, the system is anticipated to still pose risks to the Coastal Bend.

Whether a tropical depression or tropical storm emerges, “locally heavy rainfall is also expected to spread over portions of the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week,” according to the National Hurricane Center’s tropical weather outlook.

Weather conditions could lead to possible riverine, coastal and flash flooding beginning as early as Tuesday and continuing through Thursday, according to reports posted by the local office of the National Weather Service on Monday morning.

A coastal flood watch issued early Monday morning is expected to go into effect Tuesday morning and continue through Thursday morning, the NWS website shows.

Predicted coastal flooding – amounting to at least three feet of inundation – is expected to “impact beach access roads and lead to some beach/dune erosion,” states a message on X, posted by the agency.

What does it mean for the city?

Officials plan to meet at 1 p.m. for a weather briefing and to outline action plans, City Manager Peter Zanoni said Monday morning.

Items are anticipated to include the potential for flooding in multiple areas of the city, as well as power outages, he said, adding that officials “are bracing for a significant weather event.”

Although Wednesday is Juneteenth – a national holiday observed by the city – it’s possible employees may be required to report to work for storm response, Zanoni said.

Information on the city’s response plan will be available late this afternoon.

Although the forecast rain may cause problems within the city limits, it could be beneficial for the water supply as the region continues its ongoing drought of two years.

As of Monday morning, combined levels of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir stood at about 25.1%, Zanoni said.

Some of the forecast precipitation may reach the bodies of water, he said, adding that long, sustained rain “is exactly what we need for recharging.”

This is a developing story. Check back on caller.com for updates.

