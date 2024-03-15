Storm hits Selma hard before heading to Winchester

SELMA, Ind. — A tornado tore through Selma Thursday evening, destroying houses and other buildings in its path but miraculously leaving no serious injuries in its wake.

"It seemed to follow Jackson Street," Danny Cox said while standing among debris in his front yard at 10500 E. Jackson St.

The storm destroyed some homes along its path while ignoring others as it made it way southeast.

Dawn revealed neighborhoods that had become debris fields in the town just east of Muncie along Ind. 32.

Danny Cox stands outside his home Jackson Street Friday morning after an apparent tornado devastated his neighborhood. He said his property damage was relatively light and became a gathering point for others after he started his generator that provided the house power after the storm.

Sounds of power saws and woodchippers had already overtaken the day, and men in the were already well into the cleanup.

"People are really good around here," Cox said. "They come together. Selma is a good little town."

An out-building along Jackson Street in Selma appeared to have been lifted from its concrete slab and slammed to the ground by the storm that struck the town Thursday.

The high winds and rain moved through Selma about 7:40 p.m., said Crystal Pettet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. It was the same storm that would later make its way to Winchester and do heavy damage to homes and commercial building there.

Harvey Morrow, right, and another worker work to clean up his house in Selma after the storm blew off the top of the house Thursday evening. Morrow said he was in the closet with his family when the suspected tornado hit. A pontoon parked on his property was flipped and carried off its trailer.

Pettet said a team from the National Weather Service was on the scene in Selma and Winchester Friday surveying damage and will make a determination about the type and strength of the storm. Images taken of the storm as it neared Winchester showed a funnel cloud above the ground. The National Weather Service is expected to deliver its finding about the storm later in the day Friday.

"It sounded like a train," said Jensen Glaze, Selma Town Board president who heard the storm coming at his house.

Selma Town Board President Jensen Glaze stands amid the debris along Jackson Street Friday morning as firefighters and workmen worked to clean up Selma from an apparent tornado.

He said his ears "popped" as the storm passed.

Given the amount of damage he said the town was very fortunate there were no serious injuries discovered from the storm.

A utility pole snapped in two by the storm that ravaged much of Selma Thursday evening. Indiana Michigan power said more than 100 poles were broken by the storm in Delaware County and in Randolph County.

Indiana Michigan Power had turned off electricity to the areas of Selma hardest hit, as power lines were down across streets and roads and utility poles had snapped.

The utility's work crews discovered more than 100 broken poles as a result of the storm, according to a news release Friday. "As of 11 a.m., I&M has restored power to more than half of the customers who lost serviceThursday night, mostly in the areas in and near Winchester and Selma."

I&M said its crews are working to restore power as soon as safely possible to about 4,400 customers.

Workers moved among downed power lines Friday morning that were no longer energized in order to do work and inspect damage in the community.

"The outage count includes some structures so heavily damaged that power cannot be reconnected.

"In Winchester, about 3,600 customers remain without service. I&M expects to have their powerrestored by 10 p.m. this evening.

"In Selma, about 850 customers remain without power. An estimated time of restoration will be set after further assessment, but at least some outages there are expected to go into the weekend," the release stated.

Harvey Morrow said he was outside and saw the storm coming when his wife called to him that a tornado was coming.

As the town warning sirens went off, Morrow said he could see the debris rotating in the air. He ran inside and got in a closet with his wife and their 13-month-old baby. He said he heard the top of the house being ripped off.

More: Possible tornadoes in Selma, Winchester leave nearly 40 injured, 100+ buildings damaged

A pontoon boat Morrow owns lifted from its trailer and lay wrecked on the ground. But Morrow said he is grateful his family wasn't hurt.

"We are very fortunate" he said.

The Delaware County Emergency Management Agency was on the scene Thursday night and commenced cleanup efforts. A news release from EMA late Thursday said only minor injuries were reported with one person sent to a hospital for treatment.

More: 'Thankful we're alive': Woman describes chaos as likely tornado destroyed Winchester church

For a time, Selma Elementary School was opened Thursday night to provide a place to go for people who had no place to go. But Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner said that only a few people took advantage of the shelter as most of the people who could not stay home took shelter with friends and family.

David Penticuff is a reporter with the Star Press. He can be reached at dpenticuff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Cleanup from powerful storm begins in Selma as power out for hundreds