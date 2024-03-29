Storm headed toward Ventura County. Here's what you need to know

Traffic on southbound Highway 101 at California Street in Ventura merges into a single lane as the freeway floods after rain fell across Ventura County early Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

A major spring rain was expected to arrive Friday evening in Ventura County and with it, an evacuation order near a landslide in Santa Paula.

The Pacific storm system, as it's described, headed toward Ventura County was forecast to bring the potential for heavier rain, mountain snow, thunderstorms and strong winds.

"We're looking at hazardous weather impacts across the area," said Ariel Cohen, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

Meanwhile, concerns over a slide along Highway 150 near Santa Paula prompted the Ventura County Office of Emergency Services to ratchet-up an evacuation warning from earlier in the week to an evacuation order as of 10 a.m. Friday.

Residents of four homes near the landslide were told they must leave, according to Patrick Maynard, director of the county's emergency services. On Monday, three homes were included with the warning.

"It's really looking at what's going on on that hillside as being our area of primary interest," he said, adding the order came after his team's consulation with the county's geologist and Ventura County fire officials.

After a storm Feb. 21, the landslide buried a stretch of the state highway from Stonegate Road near Santa Paula to St. Thomas Aquinas College outside Ojai. Geologists with the California Department of Transportation were at the site Monday morning and saw more of the hill starting to move, officials said.

When will the rain come?

The chance of precipitation increases around 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will contintue to increase overnight, Cohen said. Rain will become heavy at times, but a break is expected around 9 a.m. Saturday.

More scattered showers will move through the region followed by a few thunderstorms through Sunday.

Winds across the region will range between 20 and 40 mph, according to county emergency serices.

How much rain is expected?

The total rain is anticipated to reach between 1 and 3 inches in lower elevations and 3 to 6 inches in higher elevations, Cohen said.

The weather service said at the storm's heaviest points, rain will fall at a rate of a quarter- to a half-inch an hour. In some isolated places, the rain could reach upward of three-quarters of an inch.

Will there be flooding?

A flood watch has been issued by the weather service. That means that the potential for flooding exists, Cohen said. People should avoid flooded roads. If locals have travel plans where flooding or landslides may occur, they should avoid them.

Trouble spots tend to be in low-lying areas and in the mountains.

However, because of recent drier conditions, area creeks and rivers aren't expected reach the flood stage, county emergency services said on its website.

Maynard said the county is watching trouble spots like Camp Chafee outside Ventura, but isn't expecting conditions in those areas to worsen.

Otherwise, they're "keeping a close eye as the rain falls," he said.

Will it snow?

Forecasters expect a dusting of snow in higher elevations, above 5,000 feet, Cohen said.

County emergency services said on its site that the Lockwood Valley is expeccted to receive between 1 and 2 feet of snow.

Cohen said in the lower elevations the highest temperatures would be on "the cool side, generally in the 50s in most locations."

Where can I find more storm-related information?

To learn more about Ventura County's storm plans and warnings, visit vcemergency.com. For weather-related information, go to www.weather.gov/lox/office.

Stacie N. Galang is news director at the Ventura County Star. She can be reached at stacie.galang@vcstar.com.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Storm heads toward Ventura County