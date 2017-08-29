Storm Harvey's center likely to remain off Texas coast on Tuesday: NHC

(Reuters) - The center of Tropical Storm Harvey is likely to remain just off the coast of Texas through Tuesday night before moving inland over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm is not expected to further intensify before its center crosses the coast again within 36 hours or so, the NHC said.

Harvey is now located about 135 miles (220 km) south-southwest of Port Arthur, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour), it added.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)