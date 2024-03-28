Easter sunrise service attendees and egg hunters over the weekend might want to take along an umbrella.

Weather experts predict a powerful, late-season winter storm will move into Southern California from Saturday through Monday.

The storm will tap into an unseasonably strong atmospheric river, bringing local heavy rain, snow, and strong gusty winds over the weekend, according to Big Bear-based Chief Meteorologist Ben Brissey.

Three-day rain totals may range from .7 to 1-inch in places like Apple Valley, Barstow, Hesperia, Lucerne Valley, and Victorville, the National Weather Service reported.

Rain is also expected on Saturday in the Las Vegas area.

Snow levels on Saturday are expected to reach the 8,000-foot level, then fall to around 5,500 feet by Sunday into Monday, with significant rain and snowfall accumulations

Snowfall totals up to a foot or more are possible above 6,000 feet. Mountain travelers should carry tire chains, Brissey said.

During the storm, temperatures in the Victor Valley are expected to range from 37 to 61.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Storm expected over Easter weekend in the High Desert