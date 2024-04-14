Storm dropped more than 4 inches of rain on SLO County spot. How much fell in your area?
San Luis Obispo County weathered another multi-day rainstorm this weekend that dropped several inches of rain — and even some snow — across the region.
Across the county, most locations saw roughly 1 to 3 inches of rain over the 48-hour period ending at 11:40 a.m. Sunday, according to data released by the National Weather Service.
Western Santa Margarita, however, recorded the most with a whopping 4.3 inches in that two-day span.
The San Luis Obispo area meanwhile saw around 2.48 inches, while North County got between 1.36 inches in Paso Robles and 3.19 inches in Atascadero. South County received between 1.78 inches in Oceano and 2.28 inches in Pismo Beach.
Here’s how much rain communities across San Luis Obispo County received in the 48-hour period ending Sunday morning:
Arroyo Grande: 2.28 inches
Atascadero: 3.19 inches
Bald Mountain (north of Lopez Lake): 1.86 inches
Cambria (Santa Rosa at Main): 1.75 inches
Carrizo Plain: 0.63 inches
Davis Peak (near Montaña de Oro): 1.82 inches
La Panza: 1.21 inches
Las Tablas: 2.14 inches
Lopez Dam: 2.76 inches
Los Osos: 0.71 inches
Morro Toro (Highway 41): 2.64 inches
Nacimiento River (county line): 1.85 inches
Nipomo: 1.92 inches
Oceano: 1.78 inches
Paso Robles: 1.36 inches
Pismo Beach: 2.28 inches
Rocky Butte: 3.19 inches
Salinas Dam: 2.64 inches
Santa Margarita East: 2.95 inches
Santa Margarita West: 4.3 inches
San Luis Obispo (Broad Street and Industrial Way): 1.9 inches
San Luis Obispo at Cal Poly: 2.48 inches
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport: 1.91 inches
Shandon: 1.25 inches
Shell Peak (Highway 166): 1.42 inches
Templeton: 1.42 inches
Upper Lopez: 2.06 inches
What’s next in the weather forecast?
After what feels like never-ending rainstorms for most of this year, San Luis Obispo County is in line for some warmer — and drier — weather this week.
According to meteorologist John Lindsey, Monday should bring mostly clear skies, with low marine clouds and pockets of fog and mist along the coastline and coastal valleys.
Those should clear during the afternoon, however, “allowing the sun to shine along the beaches,” Lindsey said in his weekly forecast.
High temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 80s inland and in coastal valleys, while beaches will likely be in the 60s, he said.
The exception would be in Cayucos, Avila Beach and Shell Beach, which could hit the low 70s, he said.