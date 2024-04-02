Storm damages roofs, trees toppled in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Chesterfield area was hit hard with wind and hail damage Monday evening. It was especially apparent in one neighborhood west of Olive Boulevard and south of Interstate 64.

Strong winds damaged several homes on Appalachian Trail. It ripped the roof off of one home and sent a large tree through the roof of another.

Irina Mikhlin’s family may have seen the worst of the damage. A large tree went through one of the bedrooms in her parent’s Chesterfield home.

Across the street from them, the wind tore part of Nonie and Ron Gramlich’s roof right off of their home. Nonie said they didn’t have any time to react.

Hiker attacked on Ozark Trail; suspect still at large

“We were listening to channel 2 news, and a storm was coming, and all of a sudden the hail started… all of a sudden a lot of noise,” Gramlich said. “And we come out front, and our roof is missing.”

The Gramlich’s have lived in the home for 35 years. They said they were overwhelmed by how many neighbors and complete strangers showed up to help them clean their yard following the storm.

Severe weather is expected to continue into late hours Monday night, as much of the area is under a tornado watch until 3 a.m. To check for updates on the storm, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.