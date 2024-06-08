Storm damage tips, advice for filing insurance

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As East Texans continue to clean up damage from recent storms, the next step for many is to file an insurance claim.

The Insurance Council of Texas said before a claim is filed to take advantage of the few days of sunshine and document the damage to your property.

The documentation can be photos and videos and then you have to set up temporary repairs to avoid further damage.

Homeowners like David Jones are now in the process of patching up the damage left from the recent storms.

“Well, it looks like skinned elbows with band-aids,” said David Jones, Tyler resident.

The Insurance Council of Texas said after a file is submitted with the insurance company, an adjuster will make estimates on repair cost.

The council said after that to get a second opinion on repair costs.

“Get a second opinion, get a reputable contractor or a roofer to come out, do another inspection, same thing with your automobile,” said Richard Johnson with the Insurance Council of Texas.

The insurance company may have a list of contractors to choose from, but if not, trustworthy businesses can be found on the BBB’s website.

When the claim is settled, the council advices people to control the money.

“There’s a couple red flags, if they want you to sign over everything before they get going, that’s a red flag. If they say ‘hey, we’ll handle your deductible, we’ll cover it and our expenses,’ that is a red flag and actually illegal in Texas,” said Johnson.

If a homeowner’s tree falls and damages a neighbor’s property, it is up to the neighbor to file a claim on the damage.

“My tree fell across my back fence and clipped a very, very narrow spot of this mancave shed in his backyard, so we’ve made arrangements to help with that as well,” said Jones.

Many people across East Texas need help, so the earlier the claim is filed, the better.

Here’s a quick list of the steps to file a claim:

Take photos and videos of damage for claim Temporarily repair damages to stop further damages, keep receipts File insurance claim Get a second opinions with contractor or body shop Settle claim Keep money until the repairs are finished

