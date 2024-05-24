Storm damage reported in SW Oklahoma after severe weather

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Damage has been reported in southwest Oklahoma after Thursday night’s storms.

Storm damage has been reported in Jackson and Grady Counties. Areas like Altus and East Duke have damaged homes, downed power lines and thousands left without power.

Funnel with lightning strike near Snyder, Oklahoma.

It is unknown exactly how many tornadoes touched down Thursday night. According to KFOR Meteorologist Emily Sutton, a strong tornado stayed on the ground for nearly 45 minutes near Duke and Eldorado. It traveled towards Altus before lifting off of the ground.

A funnel also formed near Snyder in Kiowa County that produced flashes of lightning.

The 4Warn Storm Team is tracking more severe weather possibly moving into the state on Saturday, May 25.

KFOR Meteorologist Jon Slater tracking severe weather.

KFOR Meteorologist Emily Sutton tracking severe weather.

According to KFOR Meteorologist Jon Slater, all of the ingredients could come together for another round of severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening. There’s an Enhanced Risk with all modes of severe weather possible.

There’s a Medium Risk for tornadoes which includes western, northwestern and portions of central Oklahoma. Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop across western Oklahoma and move east into central Oklahoma in the late afternoon and evening.

