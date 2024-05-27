Storm damage hits homes throughout Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clean up from Saturday night’s storms started before 4:30 a.m. for Dion Gartner.

His mother-in-law’s house in Prairie Village sustained roof damage from falling tree limbs.

“It was leaking inside,” Gartner said. “I climbed up on the roof and saw a branch from this oak tree; it fell down and punctured the roof. It fell 20, 30 feet. So, gravity took over and plywood is not going to hold up.”

The power had returned to the home while we were interviewing Gartner. He said he’s glad that no one was hurt. “Power’s back on. Nobody’s hurt. Had some leaks inside, but that can be fixed.”

Some cities have decided to open debris drop off sites tomorrow. The Lenexa Municipal Services Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow for residents to dispose of vegetative debris. In Leawood, the Leawood Logistics Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

In Overland Park, a large tree branch blocks the road, just outside of Cassidy Kroeson’s house. “I heard a really loud crash, dogs started barking, going crazy and woke me up,” she said. “I got up to check and all the power was out.”

Thankfully, the tree branch didn’t hit any homes, but it did hit Kroeson’s car. “I saw the tree fall and my car was right here. So, I just decided that was a tomorrow deal,” she said, pointing to the spot where her car sat Saturday night. “It has a little bit of some dents. No glass broken or anything like that.”

For both Kroeson and Gartner, they can’t help but think about what may happen during the next storms in Kansas City.

“These oak trees are nice, but when strong winds come along, the branches like to fall,” Gartner said.

“Having it hit so close to home makes me like a little nervous for the summer,” Kroeson said.

