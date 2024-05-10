Storm damage following Thursday night’s severe storms (Photos)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are several reports of damage following last night’s severe weather, News 5 has learned.

This is a running list of damage reports in the News 5 coverage area. This list will be updated as reports come in.

Storm Damage Reports

(8:03 a.m.): Santa Rosa County officials released a list of road closures due to storm damage.

The following roadways are partially closed, according to a press release.

Highway 87 North at Whitfield Road

Sheridan Drive full

Lee Hill Road

Lewis Road

Hamilton Bridge at Bert Lane

Buddy Hardy Road

Greenwood Road

Ventura Road at Garcon Point

Booker Street

Glover Lane

Chumuckla Highway at Springhill Road

West Spencer Field at 12 Oaks

10 Mile Road at Wallace Lake Road

Ventura Road

Officials ask drivers to use caution and use alternate routes when possible.

“Do NOT drive around barricades,” the release notes. “Never cross a flooded roadway. There is no way to tell how deep the water is or if the road has been compromised.

“Crews are working to reopen the roadways, again, please use caution if you must be on the roads.”

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, News 5 has learned of the following reports:

(5:53 a.m.): A tree fell on a car in Saraland, a viewer told News 5. Amy Davis sent the newsroom photos of the damage. The photos show a blue car with a cracked windshield and bent door underneath a tree.

(4:23 a.m.): Multiple trees and power lines have been reported down on SR 97 between Walnut Hill and Davisville. The roadway is closed, according to authorities.

(3:54 a.m.): Baldwin County EMA released the following statement following last night’s storms:

“Multiple reports of trees/debris in the roadway on HWY 31 between mm 23 – 28, Debris in the roadway on AL 225 near MM 8, and trees down at the intersection of Baldwin Beach Express and Oakdale Dr.”

