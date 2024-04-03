Storm damage around the wiregrass

Richard Everett

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Damage reports have come in from around the Wiregrass after several storms ripped through the area early Wednesday morning.

Coffee County:

  • Power lines down on Whispering Pines Drive, between Maxwell Street and Pinedale Drive, in Enterprise.

Houston County:

  • Trees down on County Road 109 near Cottonwood, along the Alabama-Florida state line.

Dale County:

  • Trees down at an unknown location in Ozark.

