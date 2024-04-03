Storm damage around the wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Damage reports have come in from around the Wiregrass after several storms ripped through the area early Wednesday morning.
Coffee County:
Power lines down on Whispering Pines Drive, between Maxwell Street and Pinedale Drive, in Enterprise.
Houston County:
Trees down on County Road 109 near Cottonwood, along the Alabama-Florida state line.
Dale County:
Trees down at an unknown location in Ozark.
