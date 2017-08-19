Storm clinch 1st place in the National Rugby League

SYDNEY (AP) — The Melbourne Storm have clinched first place in the National Rugby League with two regular-season rounds remaining.

The Storm ended Newcastle's three-match winning streak Saturday with a 44-12 win over the Knights, giving Melbourne 40 competition points on the season from 18 wins in 22 matches.

Second-place Brisbane, which kept pace by beating St. George Illawarra 24-12 on Friday, has 34.

Playmaker Brodie Croft, replacing the rested Cooper Cronk, scored three tries and set up two others to help the Storm clinch the J.J. Giltinan Shield, emblematic of the NRL's minor premiership.

In other early weekend matches, South Sydney winger Alex Johnston scored three tries to give him 22 on the season in the Rabbitohs' 36-18 win over the New Zealand Warriors. Johnston scored two second-half tries to help Souths score 24 points in 20 minutes and overcome an 18-12 deficit.

Parramatta moved into fourth place with a 30-8 win over the Gold Coast Titans.