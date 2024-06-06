As storm cleanup nears an end, Crestview will return to normal yard-waste schedule Monday

A trailer hitch is embedded into the side of a structure on May 10 after storms blew through the Crestview area.

CRESTVIEW — A month after severe weather hammered the Crestview area, city officials say yard waste pickup will return to pre-storm schedules on Monday.

Crews from the Crestview and Adams Sanitation have collected more than 9,000 cubic yards of debris since clean-up began. Officials also estimated that 15% of the debris from that storm has yet to be collected.

To expedite the remaining days of the cleanup process, the city is asking residents to have all storm-related debris placed on the curb before Monday, when the city is expected to return to pre-storm routines.

"We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to restore our city to its pre-storm condition," said the city in a release. "Thank you for your attention to this matter and your continued support."

