Storm clean-up underway in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The windy conditions throughout NEPA took a toll on lots of homes and properties, including a few dangerously close calls.

It was an extremely windy day in Lackawanna County and those winds not only caused power outages but even resulted in some severe damage around the county.

“Me and my dad went to get some breakfast at the waffle house, and the wind was just blowing like crazy. It was scary, but it seemed to calm down a lot,” said Waverly resident Danny Dolcetti.

Before the harsh winds blowing through northeastern Pennsylvania calmed down on Monday, they did a significant amount of damage throughout Lackawanna County.

It was a close call in Scranton when a tree fell on the porch of a home, trapping the residents inside.

“The wind was blowing pretty hard and I heard a crack, I looked out my window and it just came, hit the top of the house, the porch side, and just came right down and blocked everything,” said Lisa Edwards from Scranton.

Though the roof sustained damages, they were not nearly as severe as a home in Dalton where a tree fell through the roof and into the home.

Just a few minutes away in Waverly, the Waverly community house felt the effects of Mother Nature after a large tree split down the middle.

“We’re always around the comm playing, we all live around here. And then a few of my buddies were just sitting at the picnic table and they sent me a video of this tree. We love playing on this tree, it’s our favorite tree to climb on,” Dolcetti explained.

The tree landed on the fence of the tennis courts, blocking off a portion of the court until the tree was removed.

“It’s really a shame because we have a really nice facility here at the comm and people might not get to use it for a few days,” Dolcetti continued.

Luckily, there were no injuries resulting from those homes and properties being damaged.

