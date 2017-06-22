Storm Cindy expected to make landfall Thursday morning: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Cindy is expected to move inland near the Louisiana-Texas border Thursday morning as it continues to produce heavy rainfall over the northern Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Cindy, located about 50 miles (85 Km) south-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kmh), is expected to weaken while it moves over land, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"On the forecast track, the center of Cindy will move inland near the Louisiana-Texas border later this morning, then move across western and northern Louisiana and into southeastern Arkansas tonight and early Friday," the NHC added.

(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)