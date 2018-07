(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Chris, meandering well off the coast of the Carolinas, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later in the day, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The storm is located about 200 miles (320 km) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h).

(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)