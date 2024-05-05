Storm chances return Tuesday and Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Warm air sticks around for the start of this week, fueling storm chances mid-week.

TUESDAY

Although likely a dry start to the day, it will be quite warm and humid. A warm front begins to lift across West Michigan during the early afternoon, firing up showers and thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas south of I-96 in a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5).

The top threats look to be damaging wind and hail. Given the warm front sitting across the area, isolated tornados cannot be fully ruled out.

WEDNESDAY

A quick return to dry conditions by Wednesday morning. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Another warm front slides in during the afternoon, giving a chance for more showers and storms, especially Wednesday evening.

Although it’s a bit too far out to for the Storm Prediction Center to issue an outlook, a 15% risk has been placed south of the area. There is a high chance that a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) slides in to at least southern Michigan by Wednesday.

COOLER, ACTIVE END OF THE WEEK

Behind Wednesday’s system, cooler air surges in. Despite weeks of high temperatures in the 70s, highs will cool down to the 60s.

A rather unsettled pattern holds into the weekend as well. These rounds simply look to be scattered showers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.