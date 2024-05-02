Storm chances develop in eastern New Mexico starting Friday afternoon

A few isolated storms will be possible in eastern New Mexico starting Friday afternoon through the weekend. High winds will return to the state starting Sunday.

It’s a much quieter weather day across New Mexico. High temperatures are slightly cooler than the heat we had on Thursday, with temperatures closer to average for this time of year. Winds are much lighter Thursday afternoon as well. Overnight, an area of low clouds and drizzle may develop across parts of northeast New Mexico through Friday morning. Clouds will clear out by Friday afternoon with warmer temperatures across the state. A line of showers may develop along the Texas state line in far eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon. The rest of the state will see light winds and warmer temperatures.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will move into eastern New Mexico through the weekend. This will bring afternoon chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. A couple of these storms could turn strong to severe on Saturday near the Texas state line again. A few spotty showers will also be possible in northeast and northern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will spill into the Rio Grande Valley Saturday night, bringing a gusty canyon wind into the Albuquerque Metro and a big increase in moisture. It may even feel humid heading out the door early Sunday morning in Albuquerque. However, a period of windy weather will develop this weekend, especially starting Sunday.

High winds will return to western New Mexico Sunday afternoon. These high winds will spread across New Mexico through early next week. Monday afternoon will have the highest, widespread wind gusts. Up to 60 mph gusts are possible in parts of the state. This will bring blowing dust and a high fire danger across parts of New Mexico. Breezy to windy weather will continue through the middle of next week.

