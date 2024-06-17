Storm causes Rockford gas station canopy collapse. Next up: excessive heat

A pop-up storm Sunday night made its way through northern Illinois, including leaving damage in Rockford.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 4 p.m. Strong winds from the storms ended up knocking down a canopy at a Mobil gas station on Meridian Road by the U.S. 20 exit.

The canopy at the Mobil gas station on Meridian Road near U.S. 20 collapsed after strong storms rolled through the area on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Winnebago County.

As of Sunday night, it was unknown if any one was hurt.

The storm Sunday night came ahead of a heat wave hitting much of the country, including the northern Illinois region.

The National Weather Service is predicting weather to reach 90 degrees Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance to get there again in the latter part of the week as well. With the heat index, temperatures could be close to triple digits.

The National Weather Service’s Heat Risk map for Monday shows a broad splash of red for northern Illinois, which is a 3 out of 4 in terms of severeness.

The red on the map means "this level of heat affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts likely in some health systems, heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure," according to the NWS.

By Tuesday, however, the heat map turns purple which means "his level of rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts likely in most health systems, heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure," according to the NWS website.

There are periodic chances of storms over the next few days as well.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford weather: Severe storm hits area ahead of excessive heat