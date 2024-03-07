Storm brought afternoon rain to Kern County, snow levels at 5,000 feet

A rainstorm made its way to Kern County on Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory was put into effect for the Frazier Park/Pine Mountain Club area above 5,000 feet, as they could anticipate anywhere from 3″-6″ of snow.

For the most part, snow levels will remain fairly high, but there is a slight possibility of some snow mixing near the passes, although we’re not expecting it to accumulate.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will make a nice recovery. By Saturday, the temperatures are expected to reach a high in the low 70s. There is no rain in the forecast for the next seven day.

