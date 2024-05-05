Storm brings heavy snow and record rain to California. See how much fell and where

A storm that dropped steady rain and heavy snow across Northern California set several records for May 4, according to the National Weather Service.

Redding received 1.47 inches of rain, breaking the record set on May 4, 1951, by more than a half-inch.

That same day in 1998, Stockton received .15 inches of rain. But the city recorded almost a half-inch yesterday at its airport, another record.

More than three-quarters of an inch of rain fell in Modesto, breaking the May 4 record set in 1932.

The cold system that hit Northern California also dropped large amounts of snow, including 31 inches near the top of Mount Lassen from Saturday to Sunday morning.

Palisades Tahoe, the ski resort near Lake Tahoe, reported 26 inches of snow in 24 hours. And said it made for “one of the best May powder days in recent memory,” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It is not clear if those were May 4 records for those areas.

Still, Scott Rowe, a meteorologist with the weather service in Sacramento, said: “These snow totals are impressive, nonetheless, for this late in the season.”

Sunny skies returned to much of the area Sunday.