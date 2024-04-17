Storm brings about half inch of rain to Milwaukee, inch to other parts of state

A storm system dropped almost a .5 inch of rain on Milwaukee and around an inch in other areas as it moved across Wisconsin late Tuesday.

The storm brought high winds and rainfall, particularly in the southern parts of the state. In Madison, there was about .81 inches of rain; in Lone Rock, near Dodgeville, it was reported at about 1.39 inches of rain; and Kenosha received about an inch, according to National Weather Service data.

A few weak storms this morning is possible, but the rest of the day will feature isolated to scattered showers. More rain showers are likely throughout the day Thursday before we dry out a bit. Cooler conditions are then expected through the weekend with lows near freezing. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/MOdfYX37fJ — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) April 17, 2024

The weather agency is also looking into whether a tornado occurred near Beloit, in southern Wisconsin near the Illinois border, on Tuesday night, said Aidan Kuroski, a meteorologist at the local NWS.

“We’re also pinging everyone for more reports,” he said. “A lot of people didn’t see anything (overnight), so we may hear more this morning about certain damage.”

The NWS is also tracking wind damage from the storm, primarily in the Beloit area, he said.

The storm system is continuing to move through the state and further light precipitation is expected in the Milwaukee area on Wednesday, the NWS forecasted. Today’s rain was expected to be light, he said.

“There’s a wave of showers and maybe even a little thunder coming through this morning, but then after that it will just be scattered showers throughout today,” said Kuroski.

As the week progresses, additional light rain is forecasted for Thursday and on Monday, Kuroski said. Temperatures will be cool, with forecasted highs in the mid to low 50s over the weekend and daily lows in the 30s. Friday is also expected to be windy.

