Storm bringing 86 mph winds cuts power to thousands of Topeka-area homes and businesses

Winds as high as 86 mph swept through the Topeka area between 1 and 2 a.m. Wednesday, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without electrical power.

More than 11,800 Topeka-area customers of the Evergy electrical utility were without power shortly after 6 a.m., according to the power outage map website it maintains.

By 7:15 a.m., the number of homes and businesses without power had been reduced to 7,911, with that resulting from 257 outages, that map said.

A map posted online by the Evergy electrical utility showed how many power outages remained in progress about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday at various locations in northeast Kansas.

Silver Lake and Rossville in northwest Shawnee County were among places that saw storm damage.

The weather service's Topeka office's website indicated it received reports of:

• 86 mph winds at 1:22 a.m. in southwest Shawnee County, four miles east of Dover.

• 82 mph winds at 1:44 a.m., four miles east of Lyndon in Osage County.

• 80 mph winds at 1:24 a.m. in eastern Wabaunsee County, two miles northwest of Dover.

• 72 mph winds at 1:16 a.m. in northeast Wabaunsee County, two miles northeast of Willard.

• 70 mph winds at 1 a.m. in northeast Wabaunsee County, 2 miles southeast of Willard.

• Power poles and 3-inch tree limbs having been broken as of1:43 a.m., five miles north of Auburn in southwest Shawnee County.

Topeka saw 0.68 inches of rainfall early Wednesday, including 0.62 inches between roughly 3 and 4 a.m. and 0.06 inches between roughly 4 and 5 a.m., the National Weather Service's Topeka office reported on its website.

