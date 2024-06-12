Storm to attend FBI Teen Academy

Owensboro High School rising junior Ellison Storm will spend a week in July learning about the different facets of law enforcement investigative work.

Storm learned last week that she has been selected to participate in the 2024 FBI Louisville Field Office’s Teen Academy Program at the FBI field office in Louisville.

She said, “the behind the scenes part, to get a real feel of what they have going on a day to day basis,” is what she’s most excited to learn.

Storm’s interest in law enforcement really took hold after she started watching the television show “Criminal Minds.”

“I know that everything that you see on TV isn’t real, but I would watch ‘Criminal Minds’ a lot and was really interested in it, especially the behavioral analysis unit,” she said. “Psychology, crime scene reconstruction is a huge part of what I’m interested in with it.”

Storm learned about the FBI Teen Academy last year from her mother, who she said keeps an eye out for opportunities for her to learn more about law enforcement practices. While she didn’t get accepted into the FBI program last year, she spent the last year building her résumé, including being the only high school student who participated in the Trimble Forensics Symposium in April at the Owensboro Convention Center.

“There were police from pretty much all over the country there,” she said.

Storm also took the forensics class offered at OHS and Introduction to Criminal Justice and Introduction to Psychology through Western Kentucky University.

She is currently waiting to learn if she gets accepted into the Kentucky State Police Teen Academy.

“I put a lot more effort into it,” said Storm about building a strong application for the FBI academy, which also required her to write an essay.

The FBI’s website says the Teen Academy allows high school and middle school students an opportunity to get a comprehensive look into today’s FBI. Students are provided with several presentations on topics including terrorism, cyber crime, public corruption, polygraph exams, evidence response, SWAT, and the day-to-day operations of a typical FBI office.

Students also learn from special agents, intelligence analysts, language specialists, and professional staff about investigative tactics that include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and assisting with cases.

“It’s a four-day long experience, and you explore different fields that are in the FBI, and you talk with FBI personnel that have volunteered to work with us,” Storm said.

“You get to do a lot of hands-on stuff with it, multiple different fields of the FBI and see what you’re interested in.

“It will be more interactive, and I’ll get to know things more.”

While Storm hopes to one day land a job with the FBI, she anticipates her law enforcement career beginning in a police department.

“I do believe that it would be easier if I did start out as a police officer,” she said, “just to work my way up, just to get a feel with it.”