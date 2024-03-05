Storm approaching: How much rain is expected in the Coachella Valley on Wednesday?

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast to batter the Inland Empire on Wednesday, generating periodically heavy downpours in some locations and snow at the higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

“Rain rates may approach 0.35 inches per hour in the heaviest cells,” the NWS said in a statement.

Forecasters predicted the Riverside metropolitan area and Temecula Valley could receive up to an inch of precipitation, while the Coachella Valley and parts farther east likely will see less than a quarter-inch.

Some thunderstorms possible in Inland Empire

A trough of low pressure currently circulating off the Central California coast will cut to the south Wednesday morning, spinning into Southern California by the afternoon hours. The heaviest rain in the inland region is anticipated Wednesday night.

Convective instability associated with the fast-moving trough will likely trigger thunderstorm development, particularly near the mountains, forecasters said.

No flash flood watches had been issued as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow expected in Idyllwild, other mountain communities

“Snow levels will be starting out near 6,000 feet Wednesday afternoon, then lower to 5,500 feet Wednesday night and down to 5,000 feet Thursday morning,” the NWS stated. “A secondary shortwave (trough) rounding the backside of the main trough on Thursday will keep the threat for snow showers going through the afternoon over the mountains.”

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Riverside County and San Bernardino County Mountains from noon Wednesday to 9 p.m. Thursday. Two to 6 inches of snow are forecast for elevations between 6,000 and 8,500 feet, while at the peaks, snow accumulations could exceed 6 inches, meteorologists said.

Weekend weather forecast for Coachella Valley

The adverse weather will exit to the east Thursday afternoon, followed by sunny and warmer conditions going into the weekend, according to the Weather Service.

In the Coachella Valley, the daytime highs Wednesday and Thursday will peak around 70, with lows in the low 50s, and in the Temecula Valley, the maximum temps over the two-day period will be in the upper 50s, with lows in the mid 40s, forecasters said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Weather forecast for palm springs area wednesday