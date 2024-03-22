Storm approaching: How much rain is expected in the Coachella Valley this weekend?

The first storm of the spring season will sweep across the Inland Empire this weekend, producing wind, rain and thunderstorms, as well as snowfall at the higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency said that a trough of low pressure and advancing cold front will reach the region by Saturday morning, pushing from northwest to southeast throughout the day and most of Sunday.

“This weather system will bring cooler, wetter and windier conditions to Southern California, with periods of mountain snow down to 4,500 to 5,500 feet,” the NWS said in a statement. “Periods of moderate rain are expected ... with guidance indicating rain rates of 0.25-0.35 inches per hour. After the front passes, shower coverage will become more scattered. Showers will be moderate to locally heavy at times.”

How much rain is expected in the Palm Springs area, Riverside?

Rainfall is expected to be light in the desert areas.

The Riverside metropolitan area, along with the Temecula and San Jacinto valleys, are likely to receive anywhere from a quarter-inch to 2 inches of rain, depending on the location and intensity of the downpours that develop, forecasters said.

Periodic thunderstorms are in the forecast for western Riverside County on Saturday night and all of Sunday.

“Snowfall of less than 3 inches is expected below 5,000 feet, 3 to 6 inches from 5,000 to 6,000 feet, 6 to 12 inches from 6,000 to 7,500 feet, with locally 12 to 18 inches above 7,500 feet,” according to the Weather Service.

The wet weather will persist throughout both Saturday and Sunday, dissipating Sunday night, according to meteorologists.

How windy will it be in the Palm Springs area, Riverside?

Windy conditions are also anticipated, with the strongest gusts Saturday night and Sunday.

“Peak gusts of 30 to 45 mph are expected, with the strongest winds looking to be Sunday afternoon (in the valleys),” the NWS stated. “Gusty westerly winds are also expected on the desert mountain slopes into the deserts. Strongest winds will be Saturday evening into Sunday morning, with peak gusts 55 to 65 mph.”

How cold will it be in the Palm Springs area, Riverside?

In the Coachella Valley, the mercury will peak in the low 70s Saturday, with a low around 50, and the daytime high won’t climb beyond the low 60s Sunday, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Daytime temperatures in the Riverside metropolitan area will peak at 60 degrees Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the mid 40s.

In the Temecula Valley, temps will stall in the mid 50s during the day Saturday and Sunday, with lows around 40.

Temperatures will increase going into early next week, with generally clear conditions, according to the NWS.

