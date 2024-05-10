Stores to stop lottery sales until skill games added to budget and more Va. headlines
The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
• “Budget deal reached by Virginia governor and negotiators, chairman says.”—Virginian-Pilot
• “McGuire says he won’t participate in sole debate set for 5th District GOP primary.”—Cardinal News
• “Hundreds of stores to stop Virginia Lottery sales until ‘path forward” for skill games added to budget.”—WRIC
• “‘We’re struggling:’ Work at a Richmond affordable housing project stops after construction workers aren’t paid.”—WRIC
• “In rural Virginia, sea level rise swamps septic systems. A local partnership is testing a solution.”—WHRO
GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX
GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX
The post Stores to stop lottery sales until skill games added to budget and more Va. headlines appeared first on Virginia Mercury.