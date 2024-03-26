What stores are open in SC for Easter 2024? Here are details on Walmart, Target, Publix & more

Have you stocked up on plastic eggs and candy yet?

Is your fridge stuffed with a large ham and ingredients for side dishes?

Easter is nearly upon us again but there are still a few days to get what you need to celebrate the holiday. But don’t wait too long. Some retailers in South Carolina have opted to stay closed for Easter, which falls on Sunday.

Whether you need that extra can of green beans or want to shop for a few good clothing deals, you may be out of luck if you pick the wrong store to visit on Sunday.

Here is a list of major retailers that will be open or closed on Easter in South Carolina this year.

Publix

Sorry Publix fans, but you’ll need to find your groceries elsewhere on Sunday.

“All Publix stores are closed on Easter to allow our associates to spend time with loved ones,” a Publix spokesperson wrote to The State.

Walmart

You can still get groceries or other items at your local Walmart. A company spokesperson told The State that all its stores will have standard operating hours during Easter weekend.

Sam’s Club

Buying in bulk won’t be an option in South Carolina, at least not at a Sam’s Club. They will be closed Easter Sunday.

Target

All Targets are set to be closed on Easter Sunday as well.

Macy’s

Forget about ducking out of the Sunday Easter meal early to pick up a few deals at Macy’s. All Macy’s stores will be closed on Easter. However, shoppers can still shop online at macys.com or on Macy’s mobile app, a company spokesperson told The State.

T.J. Maxx

The T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods stores, all of which are owned by the same company, will be closed for Easter Sunday.

“We consider ourselves an Associate-friendly company and we are pleased to give Associates the time to enjoy Easter with family and friends,” a company spokesperson wrote to The State.