Are stores open on Easter? Will mail be delivered? What to know in Tennessee

Easter falls on Sunday, March 31.

The holiday is a respected and important celebration for the millions of people around the world who follow the Christian faith, as it celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

While many stores will be closed in observance of the holiday, others will be open or have different hours of operation. Needing some last minute Easter attire? Need to pick up some items at the grocery store? How about assembling an impromptu Easter basket?

Here's what will be open and closed on Easter Sunday 2024.

What stores are open on Easter?

The following stores will be open on Easter Sunday, however it is recommended to call your local store and inquire about exact hours of operation.

Walmart

Kroger

Trader Joe's

Food Lion

Whole Foods

Home Depot

Ace Hardware

Bass Pro Shops

Cabelas

Ikea

PetCo

PetSmart

H&M

Big Lots

Tractor Supply Co.

What stores are closed on Easter?

The following stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Target

Publix

Aldi

Costco

Sam's Club

TJ Maxx

Home Goods

Marshall's

Macy's

Kohl's

Are liquor stores open on Easter?

Not in Tennessee. Alcohol sales are not permitted on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, according to Tennessee law.

It used to be worse, alcohol sales in the state were prohibited on Sundays and many federal holidays. A law that went into effect in 2019 changed that to not only allow alcohol sales on Sundays but also on Labor Day, New Year’s Day and the Fourth of July. Easter remains a dry holiday though.

Are banks open on Easter?

Since Easter always falls on Sunday, most banks will be closed and will resume normal hours of operation Monday.

All Capital One branch and café locations in Tennessee however, will be open regular hours on Easter. Wells Fargo has some branches that are open on Sundays and those branches will be open on Sunday, March 31. Customers can find ATM and banking locations near them using the company's locator tool.

Personal finance site, GOBankingRates, confirmed that the following banks will be operating on Monday, April 1.

Bank of America

Bank of the West

BMO Harris Bank

Capital One

Chase

Citi

Citizens Bank

Fifth Third Bank

First Citizens Bank

Huntington

M&T Bank

Regions Bank

Santander Bank

TD Bank

Wells Fargo

U.S. stock markets will also be open on Easter Monday, which include the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Cboe.

Will mail be delivered on Easter?

The United States Postal Service confirmed to USA TODAY in an emailed statement that USPS facilities will be closed for retail transactions and there will be no regular residential or business mail deliveries on Sunday, March 31.

However, Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year including Sundays, said USPS.

UPS pickup or delivery service will not be available on Easter, according to the UPS website. Store locations may be closed but UPS encourages to check local store hours for specific hours of operation.

According to FedEx's website, most of the company's services will not be available on Easter, excluding FedEx Custom Critical and FedEx Trade networks. FedEx Custom Critical provides transportation for shipments that require custodial control, quality management, temperature control, or high-security capabilities. FedEx Trade Networks provides air and ocean freight shipping.

FedEx Office hours will also be modified, so it is best to check with your local store for specific hours.

USA Today contributed to this report.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Is Kroger open on Easter? What stores are open, closed in Tennessee