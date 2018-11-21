Here Are All the Stores Open and Closed on Thanksgiving 2018

Everyone knows the feeling: it’s 1 p.m. on the last Thursday of November, and you forgot something for the Thanksgiving side dish you’re bringing.

But, fear not. Whether you forgot to buy potatoes or you need a new burgundy sweater to wear to your cousin’s house, there are stores open on Thanksgiving Day.

While many stores like Home Depot and Staples have chosen to stay closed on Thanksgiving this year, others are taking advantage of the business opportunity. Stores open on Thanksgiving and other holidays has been a trend in recent years, especially for country-wide chains — and stores with large Black Friday sales going on.

Some stores open on Thanksgiving this year, like Macy’s and Best Buy, will begin Black Friday sales during their Turkey Day hours.

From tech, to grocery, to clothing, find out what stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving 2018.

What stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Best Buy Thanksgiving hours: With some of the best holiday sales offered this year, Best Buy will be open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 1 a.m. on Black Friday, reopening.

Best Buy will be open for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images) More

Target Thanksgiving Hours: This year, Target is open on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Friday. The store will reopen for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Kohl’s Thanksgiving hours: Like Macy’s and Target, Kohl’s will also open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for its Black Friday “Door Buster” deals, though the store will be offering sales in honor of Black Friday earlier in the week, too. The store will stay open all night.

Old Navy Thanksgiving hours: Many outposts of the clothing store will be open on Thanksgiving, but hours vary by location.

Walmart: Walmart will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open through Friday.

CVS Pharmacy Thanksgiving hours: Most CVS pharmacy stores are open during their normal business on Thanksgiving, but check your local store for details.

Walgreens Thanksgiving hours: Like CVS, Walgreens stores will be open during their normal business hours.

Michael’s Thanksgiving hours: Need art supplies? Fear not. Michael’s will be open from 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving until midnight before reopening for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

J.C. Penney Thanksgiving hours: J.C. Penney is open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until 5 p.m. on Black Friday, making the store open for 27 consecutive hours (except where this is “prohibited by law,” the J.C. Penney site clarifies).

Dick’s Sporting Goods Thanksgiving hours: The sporting goods store will be open on Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. to Friday at 2 a.m., reopening only three hours later for its official Black Friday sale at 5 a.m.

Big Lots Thanksgiving hours: Big Lots is making some big moves this year, opening store from 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving until midnight and reopening at 6 a.m. for Black Friday.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Hours: Macy’s will be open on Thanksgiving Day — but not until 5 p.m., so you can still spend the day watching the store’s iconic parade on TV. The store will remain open until 2 a.m. Friday, reopening for Black Friday on Nov. 23 at 6 a.m.

Macy's debuts new floats for the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's) More

The stores closed on Thanksgiving 2018

A.C. Moore

Ace Hardware

AT&T

Barnes & Noble

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Costco

Crate and Barrel

H&M

Home Depot

IKEA

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Nordstrom

Petco

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

REI

Sam’s Club

Staples

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s