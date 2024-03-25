Store in Poconos sells $100k Powerball ticket as jackpot climbs to $800 million

Nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, but a Monroe County retailer did sell a ticket that was worth $100,000 in that drawing.

M&S Tobacco Outlet at 3236 Route 940, Mount Pocono, gets a $500 bonus for the sale, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a news release on Monday.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball 3, and was doubled from $50,000 to $100,000 by the $1 Power Play option.

Tickets worth $100,000 (before taxes) were also sold in Delaware and Clearfield counties.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night's drawing is $800 million.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Mount Pocono shop sells $100k Powerball ticket as jackpot hits $800M