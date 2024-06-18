Store owner alerts Maryland man to $50,000 lottery win

A Glen Burnie, Md., man said the owner of his local store alerted him to the fact he had won a $50,000 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said the owner of his local store tipped him off to the fact he had won a $50,000 lottery prize.

The Glen Burnie man told Maryland Lottery officials he was at Southgate Liquors, where he had purchased a ticket for the June 11 Bonus Match 5 drawing the previous day, when he was approached by the store's owner.

"The owner asked me, did I play Bonus Match 5 yesterday, and I said, 'Why, did someone win?'" the man said. "The owner said, 'Yes,' and handed me the winning numbers."

The man took the numbers home to compare to his ticket and confirmed the digits he had been using for years had scored him the $50,000 prize.

"I had to wake up my cousin to show him because I didn't believe it," the winner said.

The man's cousin accompanied him to collect his prize.

"I was stoked when I checked again for him," the cousin said. "I'm really happy for him."

The winner said his prize money will go into savings for the time being.