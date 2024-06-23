Is your store on the list? New Rite Aid closures

(WJW) – Rite Aid is closing another round of stores as it goes through Chapter 11.

In Northeast Ohio, a June 21 filing announced more stores would be closed.

The company has announced the closure of 25 Rite Aids in Northeast Ohio.

Here is the latest addition to the list:

3720 West Tuscarawas Street, Canton

304 East State Street, Alliance

540 East Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown

5498 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown

32983 Ryan Road, Warren

202 West State Street, Fremont

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy protection in October 2023 due to losses from opioid-related lawsuits.

Nationwide, the company has closed several hundred stores.

