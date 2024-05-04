Store employee shot during armed robbery attempt in West Town

CHICAGO — A store employee is injured after he was shot during an armed robbery attempt in West Town Friday night, police said.

According to police, two armed men entered a store in the 2900 block of West North Avenue around 10:27 p.m. and announced a robbery. The offenders exchanged fire with the employee before fleeing on foot.

‘He was always loved’: Former foster parent seeks answers following death of 10-year-old Indiana boy

The 45-year-old employee was shot in the left arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.