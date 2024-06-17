New store coming to Bay Park Square, will be next to Kohl’s

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new store will reportedly be joining Bay Park Square, and the company says it is having a hiring event in mid-July.

Bay Park Square announced that Rally House, a specialty sports store, will be joining the mall in late summer 2024. The store will reportedly be next to Kohl’s.

The release says that Rally House will bring an expansive selection of fan apparel from both national and collegiate teams to shoppers. It is also mentioned that there will be exclusive ‘Green Bay-themed products’.

We’re excited to bring in a fresh, new retailer like Rally House. Rally House’s exceptional selection of hometown team merchandise and unique local products will give our shoppers an exciting new destination to express their team spirit and local pride. Tracy Vassallo, general manager of Bay Park Square

Bay Park Square’s interactive map does not show the exact location of Rally House, but there appear to be some empty locations near Kohl’s.

Rally House did say that they are having a hiring event on July 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No additional information was provided.

