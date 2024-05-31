Storage unit owner reports suspicious device, prompting police, fire response

Several police and fire crews have responded to a local storage unit.

Crews were dispatched to a hazmat call at the U-Haul Self Storage on Burkhardt Road around 3:20 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Lt. Jeff Thomas, with Dayton Police, told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson on the scene that they were called after someone who bought one of the units online found something they believed was a bomb.

An investigation revealed that the item was a prop device.



