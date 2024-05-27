What stopped vandals from taking Parma flamingo?

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — In this age of social media, few symbols seem to mean more to a city than its script letter signage.

That is, unless you live in Parma, where a 7-foot pink bird shines as the town’s crown jewel.

“The pink flamingo has been a symbol of Parma for many, many years. Originally, it was a source of derision, but we’ve embraced it and made it our own,” said state Rep. Sean Brennan.

He helped bring a script sign and flamingo statue near Parma’s downtown in 2019.

Five years later, he stood with FOX 8 News in the space he helped create — with a fairly obvious problem afoot.

“We all did senior pranks. But there’s senior pranks and then there is breaking the law,” he said.

Footage captured from a neighbor’s camera shows the moment a group of culprits damaged and attempted to steal the metal pink bird early Sunday morning.

Neighbor Joe Panza believes the flamingo’s enormous stature helped save itself from capture.

“They found out it was to big to fit in the trunk. They tried to fit it in. They dropped it and then they took off,” he said.

The flamingo itself is at the Parma Police Department.

Officers found the artwork laying in the street 50 feet from its original spot. It could become crucial evidence to find the vandals.

“I can say this: It’s being shared on social media. Our police department is really good. We have better tools than the bad guys,” said Mayor Tim DeGeeter.

For now, the flamingo’s left foot is the only piece of the original statue that remains in place.

“I cannot wait to take that foot out of there because it’s not a good look,” said Brennan.

Oddly enough, finding the right foot would mean finding the culprits.

“There is a right foot in somebody’s car in Parma or Parma Heights,” Brennan said.

