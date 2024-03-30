Stopped school bus hit in accident, car lands in ditch

Mar. 29—An accident Thursday afternoon involved a Haywood County school bus carrying students from Clyde Elementary.

The bus was stopped at a traffic light when the accident occurred. While details are not yet available from the Highway Patrol, it appeared that two other vehicles got in an accident and then collided with the stationary bus, according to witnesses at the scene.

School Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said that the school system is not aware of any injuries to students, while the bus driver had one minor injury. Witnesses from the scene say the bus driver broke their thumb.

Both witnesses and photos from the scene show the other two vehicles sustained damage. One that collided with the bus was crushed and dented, and another was nose down in a ditch.

Steven Sharp, the Director of Transportation for the school system, said the lack of injuries goes to show how safe the buses are. He said every 30 days the buses go through an extensive inspection to ensure the safety of the students.

"I can't give enough accolades for our guys," Sharp said. "They do a top notch job making sure these kids are safe."

The accident occurred in Clyde at the intersection of Carolina Boulevard and Smathers Street/Morgan Street. Immediately following the accident, Clyde Principal Karley Wells began contacting parents of students who were on the bus.

The transportation director also arrived on the scene to assess the situation and ensure the safety of all involved. Students who did not get picked up from the scene by their parents were transferred onto other buses to be transported home

The bus involved in the accident could be driven away from the scene, but there was damage to the bus that kept it out of service Friday morning.

The hood will likely need to be replaced due to the high standards imposed on buses and the bumper will need to be repaired, as well.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the accident, while the Haywood County Sheriff's Office assisted by directing traffic.

Putnam said the school system worked alongside law enforcement following the incident.

"Our law enforcement and emergency services does a lot for us and we're extremely grateful," he said.