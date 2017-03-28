Stop working like a sucker and get paid to build Lego models instead

It's an absolute scandal that our bosses don't allow us to spend every waking hour playing with Lego, but that's the sad reality the majority of us face.

But if you want to make building Lego models your life's work — and, why wouldn't you? — then you're in luck: your dream job just opened up at Legoland.

Legoland in Windsor, UK, is hiring a Lego Model Designer to design and build Lego models for attractions across the world. And, it's a pretty sweet gig.

"Perfect for someone who is good with Lego bricks and looking for a completely unique job, this is an exciting opportunity to work with one of the most iconic brands on the planet," reads the job ad on LinkedIn.

But, don't be fooled: this is a real job with some very real responsibilities.

The lucky candidate will be expected to coordinate with the technical design team to "deliver the best possible animated Lego models" and they'll also need to think about production timings, budgets and deadlines.

A simple love of Lego won't cut it in terms of qualifications. The successful candidate will need experience in model or product design, as well as experience within IT and design packages.

The full-time position comes with a "competitive annual salary" and 20 days holiday. And, in case you were wondering, you do get a staff discount on Lego — 40 percent when you purchase it online. Nice!

Those interested in the role can apply here.

