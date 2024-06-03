We can stop the spread of invasive species. Here's what you need to know

All of us can stop the spread of invasive species.

Learn more by participating in the 2024 New York Invasive Species Awareness Week (NYISAW), June 3 - 9, 2024. An invasive species is a non-native plant, animal, or other organism that can invade natural areas and spread. We can unknowingly spread invasive species via our clothing, by deliberately introducing them as pets, or via recreational vehicles.

Education. The mission of the NYISAW is to promote knowledge and understanding of invasive species and the harm they can cause.

Visit the New York Invasive Species (IS) Information website to find an events calendar; check out https://nyis.info/nyisaw/. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) website is another resource.

Visit their website at https://dec.ny.gov/nature/invasive-species.

An Emerald Ash Borer resting on a honeysuckle branch.

PRISMs. The NYSDEC partners with eight Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management organizations or PRISMs. We belong to the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario PRISM, or SLELO.

Consider becoming a volunteer; visit the SLELO website at https://www.sleloinvasives.org/learn/volunteer/ for more information.

Alternatives to invasive plants. Many plants once considered good plants for the landscape are now invasive because they have escaped our natural environment and are out-competing native species.

Learn more about which plants are invasive and suggestions on what to plant in their place by downloading the PlantWise New York brochure at https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/lands_forests_pdf/plantwise.pdf.

Invasives on the radar. The Box Tree Moth (BTM) is an insect pest threatening boxwood. The BTM first appeared in 2021. Visit the New York State Integrated Pest Management website for photos and a fact sheet at https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/fact-sheets/box-tree-moth. The Emerald Ash Borer continues to be a threat to native ash trees. Beech leaf disease and oak wilt are examples of diseases posing a threat to our precious trees.

Get more information by visiting the NYSDEC's website at https://dec.ny.gov/nature/forests-trees/forest-health.

Become a volunteer citizen scientist, report invasive species sightings, and help spread the word, not only during NYISAW but every day you're out and about or in the garden.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County answers home and garden questions which can be emailed to homeandgarden@cornell.edu or call 315-736-3394, press 1 and ext. 333. Leave your question, name and phone number. Questions are answered weekdays, 8am to 4pm. Also, visit our website at http://cceoneida.com/ or phone 315-736-3394, press 1 and then ext.100.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Garden column: Stopping the spread of invasive species