You can stop in for a snack or cater for a crowd at this Lake Norman charcuterie shop

Nestled into part of the former Davidson Ice House building in Lake Norman, you can now stop in for a customizable snack of charcuterie and wine at Table & Board — or put in an order for a table spread for a larger gathering.

There’s a patio outside, shared with Habibi Lebanon, where you can sit back with your goodies and relax for a while. The Crazy Pig is just a few more steps away in the tight-knit nook of Davidson where everybody knows your name. It’s also a frequent stop for folks headed out onto their boats on Lake Norman or to grab a spot on The Green.

Julie Wilkinson and her mother, Mary Lou Hanela, started tinkering around with charcuterie boards in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually realized they had a legit business opportunity on their hands. After spending some time working out of a commercial kitchen, their friends at The Crazy Pig — owners Robert and Eileen McCrary — helped guide them toward the space that used to be the Davidson Ice House’s office and then an art studio.

After an extensive build-out to create a commercial kitchen, now you can stop in to watch the family running Table & Board put together your selections of cheese, meats and fresh fruits and veggies while you wait. (The staff also includes Wilkinson’s brother and teenage children, who pitch in on prep and washing dishes.)

“We don’t do much grab-and go,” Wilkinson told CharlotteFive. “Our perspective is fresh is best — so we can put together a box while customers are waiting.”

Table & Board offers a Ciabatta Lunch Box ($16) that comes with your choice of Prosciutto di Parma, caprese or grilled chicken with roasted red pepper, pesto and baby greens. It’s served with a French macaron and your choice of side. Table & Board

Catering is a growing part of the shop’s business, too.

“We do charcuterie for parties and catering as much as people stopping in for little snacks,” said Wilkinson, who’s also adding sandwiches, parfaits and other “casual and unfussy” catering options to the lineup.

Table & Board offerings custom catering. Table & Board

There’s a rotating slate of fresh meats, hard and soft cheeses, and seasonal products to pick from. Wilkinson does all the shopping for the produce to improve the quality, using local providers and putting eyes on the fruits and vegetables herself.

Local offerings include:

Meats from San Giuseppe Salami Co. in Elon

Honey and honeycombs from local bee farmers

Microgreens and flowers.

Table & Board also offers local craft beers and boutique wines: “Things that are a little different than what you’d find in the grocery store,” she added.

The offerings at Table & Board, shown on a chalkboard, rotate regularly. Table & Board

Delivery is available within a small radius in Davidson for daily orders and a within the Charlotte area for catering orders.

“Everyone in Davidson really loves to support local businesses, and it’s been really good for us, too,” Wilkinson said.

There’s a patio tucked between Table & Board and Habibi Lebanon where you can sit and eat food ordered from either spot — or The Crazy Pig just steps away. Table & Board

Location: 416 S Main St, Davidson, NC 28036

Menu

Cuisine: charcuterie

Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Instagram: @thetableandboard