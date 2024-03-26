New stop signs, speed humps planned at 'safety issue' intersections in Butler Twp.

Mar. 25—New speed humps, stop signs and other signage are going to be installed at and around the intersections of Dog Leg Road, Meeker Road and Frederick Pike in Butler Twp., with an eye to possibly converting the intersections into roundabouts in the future.

Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said that on April 15 the county will convert the intersections of Dog Leg Road and Meeker Road and of Frederick Pike and Meeker Road into all-way stop intersections.

Previously, traffic driving on Meeker Road in either direction through those intersections would have to stop, but there were no stop signs for traffic on Frederick Pike or Dog Leg Road.

The intersection of Frederick Pike and Dog Leg Road already has four-way stop signs.

In addition, Gruner said that two speed humps would be installed: one on Dog Leg Road between Frederick Pike and Meeker Road, and one on Meeker Road between Frederick Pike and Dog Leg Road.

The changes are coming after a study of the highly angled intersections of these three roads that called then a "noted safety issue," adding that they had a higher frequency of crashes where the vehicles collide at an angle compared to state-wide averages.

More specifically, the intersections saw 34 crashes from 2018-2022. Of those, 93% of the crashes that injured someone involved a crash at an angle, and angled crashes accounted for 82% of the total.

The study recommended that in the short term the county should revise its stop sign and stop bar placement, which Gruner said has already been done. He added that they also looked at how well people approaching these intersections could see approaching traffic and trimmed the brush to increase distance.

The engineer said that the county is considering applying for funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation to build roundabouts at the three intersections. However, whether they go forward with that plan depends on how the new intersections work and how the costs involved would fit into the county's budget.