Stop & Shop, NJ Devils treat Air Force sergeant to shopping spree at Clifton grocery store

Twenty-three years ago, Ayshah Tual left her hometown of Newburgh, New York to join the U.S. Air Force.

The Air Force took her far and away, most notably, to Afghanistan in Operation Enduring Freedom in 2002 and most recently overseas to an undisclosed base in the Middle East. Her sacrifices for her country did not go unnoticed.

Stop & Shop Supermarket Company, in partnership with the New Jersey Devils teamed up to give Tual, currently an Air Force senior master sergeant and mother of two, a $500 shopping spree at the Clifton Commons grocery store location on Monday.

Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ayshah Tual and her two children with New Jersey Devils Forward Curtis Lazar and the NJ Devils mascot. Tual received a $500 shopping spree at the Clifton Stop & Shop on May 13th for Military Appreciation Month.

"It's a day after Mother's Day and Military Appreciation Month," said Stop & Shop's communication manager Daniel Wolk. Tual, a Devils' season ticket holder was the perfect candidate.

For the master sergeant, who runs the day-to-day operation at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, the $500 shopping spree was most welcome. Her two children, an 18-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter, will soon gobble up the groceries she will bring home.

"My son, he's always eating," she said.

The family was also treated to a Devils' Jersey signed by team forward Curtis Lazar, who was at the spree on Monday and thanked, Tual for her long-standing service.

On Monday the family walked around the grocery store and filled up a shopping cart with their favorite groceries. The Devils' mascot accompanied them along with Lazar.

Tual, who lives in Wallkill, New York, said she was contacted by the Devils' ticket representative who informed her that she had been selected. She said she was thrilled.

"I grew up in a family of Devils fans," she said remembering all the great teams. She said she has a soft spot for Martin Brodeur.

