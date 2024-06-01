Stop & Shop closures; Ruggerio's absence; RI's quirky gems: Top stories this week
Here are some of The Providence Journal's most-read stories for the week of May 19, supported by your subscriptions.
Residents of one Jamestown neighborhood say they've been hung out to dry by their town, denied access to municipal water after their wells failed. Why did Town Council members – all of whom are connected to town water – unanimously reject tie-in applications from four homeowners whose million-dollar houses are now virtually uninhabitable? The Hummel Report explains the latest developments in this long-simmering dispute.
With references to the underdog sports film "Rudy," a U.S. District Court judge ordered the Rhode Island Interscholastic League to waive an eligibility rule that would block a student with disabilities from participating in team sports in his senior year. "He may not be a future Heisman Trophy recipient," said Judge William E. Smith, but the student "deserves his moment to play competitively with his team," and “the goal of full inclusion of disabled individuals in economic and social life is in the public’s interest.” Read the full story of the case.
The Summer Olympics in Paris are just two months away. Which athletes with Rhode Island ties will be competing? Journal sportswriter Bill Koch has the names we know about so far. For that, as well as the latest news from college and high school sports, go to providencejournal.com/sports.
Here are the week's top reads on providencejournal.com:
Stop & Shop plans to close underperforming stores. What we know so far.
Is your Stop & Shop closing?
Its corporate parent, the Dutch-based Ahold Delhaize, said at an investor meeting last week that it will close underperforming stores, without saying how many or which ones.
"Stop & Stop has done a thorough evaluation and is focused on assuring a stable and thriving future," the Dutch company's chief executive for the United States, JJ Fleeman, said during an online presentation dated May 23. That includes "optimizing the portfolio to focus on core markets where it can win."
Stop & Shop has 395 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and parts of New York and New Jersey. That includes 26 locations in Rhode Island.
Business: Stop & Shop plans to close underperforming stores. What we know so far.
Where is Dominick Ruggerio? RI Senate president has been out over a month.
Out of sight for more than a month, 75-year-old Senate President Dominick Ruggerio had hoped to return to his powerful, front-and-center perch in the Senate chamber this week.
But that is not happening.
Ruggerio, the long-serving political warhorse who acknowledged last month that he is battling cancer, is no longer giving an estimated time for his return to work at the State House, though he says he hopes to return soon.
In a statement, Ruggerio attributed his absence to "health complications" from a virus he contracted in April. He says that even at a distance, he is actively engaged by phone in high-level, end-of-session negotiations on legislation, including the big budget bill still in progress.
Ruggerio has not presided over the Senate since April 23, and has not attended a session since April 25.
Politics: Where is Dominick Ruggerio? RI Senate president has been out over a month. What we know.
Vacation is over: New regs tamp down Narragansett Airbnbs as RI studies short-term rentals
Narragansett's summer tourist season began with a cloud hanging over property owners like Joseph Volpe, who rent a room, apartment or house on websites like Airbnb and VRBO.
One of the most aggressive local ordinances in Rhode Island to curtail the short-term rental of homes is set to go into effect there in September, so this may be the last summer Volpe offers his four-bedroom house online for use by visitors.
Most observers, including state Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor, say the sale and conversion of homes from year-round use to vacation rental is contributing to the shortage of apartments and houses on the market.
Will cracking down on vacation rentals actually make the problem better or worse? That's unclear.
State House reporter Patrick Anderson explains the state law that legalized short-term rentals, the local ordinances enacted to impose restrictions or ban them outright, and the House study commission that is delving into the matter.
Housing: Vacation is over: New regs tamp down Narragansett Airbnbs as RI studies short-term rentals
RI has plenty of quirky and fun hidden gems. Here are a few to visit.
Journal reporter Amy Russo is leaving Rhode Island, but she says she'll take many memories with her, including experiences she had in her adopted state while writing her New to RI column. She spent time tending the braziers at WaterFire, did some quahog digging and clam cake eating, and, at one point, plunged into a practically frozen Greenwich Bay in January.
In her farewell, she lists the places she'll miss the most. If you're a seasoned Rhode Islander, you'll know them all.
Entertainment: RI has plenty of quirky and fun hidden gems. Here are a few to visit.
There's a secret menu item at this Providence steakhouse. Why you've got to try it soon
It is not often that Journal food editor Gail Ciampa is so taken by a meal that she forgets to take a photo of what she's eating. But she did just that on a recent visit to Providence's Capital Grille.
While Gail and her husband were sipping cocktails and listening to the list of specials, the mention of a bone-in filet sealed her decision. What makes this special cut so intensely flavorful that it's worth every penny of the $80 price? Gail can explain.
Dining: There's a secret menu item at this Providence steakhouse. Why you've got to try it soon
To read the full stories, go to providencejournal.com. Find out how to subscribe here.
This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Journal top stories: Stop & Shop closings; Ruggerio absence