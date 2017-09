From Redbook

When Lara Trump posted a video earlier this week at the gym, she probably didn't think it would cause an uproar. Lara, who is eight months pregnant, is doing lunges in the video under the guidance of a personal trainer. She captioned the video - which has over 40,000 views - "Hoping the workout inspires this baby to make an appearance!! ]]>πŸ‘ΆπŸΌπŸ’ͺπŸ½πŸ˜œπŸ‘ΆπŸΌπŸ’ͺπŸ½πŸ˜œπŸ™ŒπŸ½πŸ‘‹πŸΎπŸ™πŸ½πŸ‘ΆπŸΎπŸ’™πŸ˜œπŸ’•πŸ‘šπŸ“·