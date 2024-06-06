Stop with the crocodile tears, Judge Ghiz. Trump trial is real threat to justice | Letters

If Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz is so concerned about the courts remaining blind, why did she focus exclusively on the Republican members of the U.S. Supreme Court when the far more important case is the felony trial in corrupt New York City against our former president and current front runner, Donald J. Trump. The felony trial against Trump is pure politics led by a biased Democratic prosecutor and held in the court controlled by a highly conflicted judge who should have recused himself.

Get real, Ghiz, and stop with your crocodile tears about justice needing to be be blind. Your blindness to what the Democrats are doing in New York City against Trump is far more dangerous to our system of justice than the Supreme Court wives club antics. The Democrats are clearly trying to imprison the presumptive Republican nominee for president with old charges that lack merit. That sham trial is pure politics and most Americans know it.

Brian Frank, Mount Adams

Time for Justice Alito to leave Supreme Court

The time is overdue. Justice Samuel Anthony Alito needs to recuse himself, not from any specific legal activities, but from the United States Supreme Court. Enough foolishness, it's time for him to go.David McDiarmid, Pleasant Ridge

Judge Ghiz exposed herself as unreasonable and politically motivated

In the recent op-ed on Cincinnati.com by Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz, it appears the judge is unaware of the U.S. Supreme Court’s code of conduct and obligations concerning recusals. Maybe she hasn’t read them. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s recent remarks regarding recusals and the flag-flying incidents instigated by his wife should be accepted, as he points out, by any reasonable person. I agree. However, in my opinion, Judge Ghiz’s comments expose her as not being reasonable, and she appears to be the one politically motivated. Had she pointed out the behavior of Judge Juan Merchan, who is currently presiding over the 2024 criminal trial of former president Donald Trump, she might have more credibility and have avoided accusations of a double standard.

Frank Gallenstein, Amberley Village

