Stop bleeding our public schools of dollars, growth opportunities

Vampires live among us. They hide in plain sight at the Capitol building. They drain the lifeblood from public schools, and their appetites keep growing. Florida’s school voucher program is expected to double in size in the coming school year and allowed to grow by 40,000 students per year under HB1, the universal voucher bill.

As children leave their neighborhood schools for private schools, homeschooling, and charter schools, the money leaves with them. Each voucher means $7,000-$9,000 lost year after year. District-run schools continue to take a financial hit, forced to operate on depleted budgets. Many districts are contemplating closing schools or consolidating.

The traditional sine die hanky drop signifies the end of the 2024 Florida Legislative Session on Friday, March 8, 2024.

So what? Because public schools are a public good like libraries and parks.

Perhaps this analogy will explain the pitfalls of expanding this so-called “Personalized Education Program” controlled by parents. Let’s imagine that the hungry vampires decide to allow every parent to apply for a recreation voucher to spend as they see fit.

First step is for the Legislature to approve transferring tax dollars to a private organization named Step Up for Freedom (STUFF). Step Up will get 3% of the voucher funds to administer and promote the program. Parents can apply for a “Recreation Savings Account” to purchase stuff for their private use.

Parents can set up a backyard playground exclusively for their own family’s use. Neighbors can ban together to have gated playgrounds only for their street. Churches can create private playgrounds to exclude children who do not worship according to their church’s creed.

Parents who already pay for private camps and specialized coaching can apply for a voucher to defray the cost. Country club membership fees can be subsidized for children to swim, golf, and play tennis at their private club.

Meanwhile, the budget for the parks and recreation departments (run by professionals) receives fewer public dollars year after year. Soon some parks and baseball fields close. Playground equipment becomes unsafe as the maintenance budget is cut. Grass and weeds grow untended.

Too bad for the children who live in apartments who depend on their neighborhood parks for recreation and supervision when school is out. Police notice an uptick in petty crime and even increased gun violence between teen gangs.

The parks analogy is exactly how the school voucher program works, including the huge private organization called Step Up for Students that runs it. The vampires have made progress in their quest to destroy what they call “government schools.”

The chief vampire is our governor who labels public schools “indoctrination factories.” And our own state Sen. Corey Simon sponsored HB1, hand-picked by Republican leaders to carry the ball in his first year in office.

The critics say public schools need to do a better job to complete. While public schools still educate most students, they are competing with one hand tied behind their backs. Teacher shortages, book bans, curriculum restrictions, students with special needs that the private schools don’t want, along with general disrespect, are just a few of the impediments to excellence.

Vampires don’t like sunlight. Perhaps exposing their scheme will awaken the sleeping public to speak up before public education is gone. Your vote could be a stake in the heart.

Sally Butzin

Sally Butzin is a retired educator. She has served on the Tallahassee Parks and Recreation Citizen Advisory Board. She especially enjoys our public golf courses.

